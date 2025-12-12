The Gossip Report: Dec. 12, 2025

The second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is a trip back in time. Listing photos suggest period finishes in the 1903 mansion – built for banker Frederick Thomas Bradbury and his wife, the philanthropist Harriet J. Bradbury – appear to have been kept in good condition or restored. This, despite a mid-century turn as a medical office building that may have left its dramatic marble staircase and ballroom-sized, open-plan first floor a bit out of place. That episode led to the building being split into two units, sold together: a grand, 4-story lower one and a four-bed, 3.5-bath penthouse.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Nov. 22-28, 2025.

Price: $18,000,000

Buyer: 55 Raymond LLC

Seller: Edward Hult

Agent: George Ballantyne and Lauren Holleran, Gibson Sotheby’s

Size: 11,061 square feet on 0.38 acres

Sold: 11/24/2025

Price: $10,500,000

Buyer: 285 Comm Avenue LLC

Seller: Comm Ave Boston RT

Agent: Michael Harper and Lili Banani, Coldwell Banker

Size: 8,910 square feet

Sold: 11/28/2025

Price: $9,900,000

Buyer: Ghiscarne LLC

Seller: Rh 20 North Pasture Ack LLC

Agent: Gary Winn and Morgan Winn, Maury People Sotheby’s International

Size: 3,344 square feet on 2.75 acres

Sold: 11/26/2025

Price: $5,700,000

Buyer: Richard Miller

Seller: Jonathan Penn RET 2014

Agent: George Sarkis and Megan Francese, Douglas Elliman

Size: 7,916 square feet on 0.78 acres

Sold: 11/25/2025

Price: $5,040,000

Buyer: 84 Hiram Pond Road RET

Seller: Brian W. Davidson and Kerry A. Davidson

Agent: Betsy Ciarcia and Gerry Ciarcia, Home*Land Realty

Size: 4,335 square feet on 0.46 acres

Sold: 11/25/2025