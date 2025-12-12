Community Good Works

BankHometown

Oxford-based BankHometown announced it raised $73,100 for 17 food pantries in its coverage area, which spans both Massachusetts and Connecticut. Each food pantry received a $4,300 check. The fundraiser was part of its 22nd annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors drive, where customers, employees and community members were invited to donate at its branches. Up to $2,500 per donation was matched, dollar for dollar, by bankHometown.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced a $40,000 pledge to the Fitchburg Public Library’s OWL Capital Campaign. The money will go to renovate the city’s Wallace Library and help build a new children’s library, the bank said.

Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association

The Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association, a trade group for union plumbing contractors, said it donated $35,000 to seven area charities, with each nonprofit getting $5,000. Recipients were named as:

The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, a recreational center for Boston youth

Christmas in the City, which hosts a holiday party and provides support to homeless families and children in Boston

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program

Community Servings, a nonprofit in Jamaica Plain that provides healthy meals for families struggling with food insecurity

Father Bill’s, which operates homeless shelters in Quincy and Brockton

Rosie’s Place, which provides housing and support for homeless women and domestic violence victims in Boston

The Greater Boston Food Bank

Walpole Co-operative Bank

Walpole Co-operative Bank said it completed the installation of a new, antique-style clock on Walpole’s town common to help mark the town’s 300th anniversary. The bank first pledged money for the clock, pavers and benches in 2024.