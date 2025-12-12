Community Good Works

Officials and volunteers with the Fitchburg Public Library pose for a photo with Fidelity Bank staffers including Chief Lending Officer Sean O'Connell (second from left) to mark the bank's $40,000 pledge to the library's renovation fund. Photo courtesy of Fidelity Bank

Oxford-based BankHometown announced it raised $73,100 for 17 food pantries in its coverage area, which spans both Massachusetts and Connecticut. Each food pantry received a $4,300 check. The fundraiser was part of its 22nd annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors drive, where customers, employees and community members were invited to donate at its branches. Up to $2,500 per donation was matched, dollar for dollar, by bankHometown.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank announced a $40,000 pledge to the Fitchburg Public Library’s OWL Capital Campaign. The money will go to renovate the city’s Wallace Library and help build a new children’s library, the bank said.

Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association

The Greater Boston Plumbing Contractors Association, a trade group for union plumbing contractors, said it donated $35,000 to seven area charities, with each nonprofit getting $5,000. Recipients were named as:

  • The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center, a recreational center for Boston youth
  • Christmas in the City, which hosts a holiday party and provides support to homeless families and children in Boston
  • Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program
  • Community Servings, a nonprofit in Jamaica Plain that provides healthy meals for families struggling with food insecurity
  • Father Bill’s, which operates homeless shelters in Quincy and Brockton
  • Rosie’s Place, which provides housing and support for homeless women and domestic violence victims in Boston
  • The Greater Boston Food Bank

Walpole Co-operative Bank

Walpole Co-operative Bank said it completed the installation of a new, antique-style clock on Walpole’s town common to help mark the town’s 300th anniversary. The bank first pledged money for the clock, pavers and benches in 2024.

