Watertown Apartments Trade for $107M

Attractiveness of acquisitions in Boston’s inner suburban multifamily market prompted a Chicago investor to pay $107.3 million for an 11-year-old Watertown property.

Mesirow Financial acquired the Watertown Mews complex, which totals 206 units.

PGIM Real Estate Financing provided $69.2 million in acquisition financing, according to a Middlesex County mortgage. CBRE represented the seller, an account advised by PGIM, and procured the buyer.

The purchase price equates to nearly $521,000 per unit.

“We have long‑held conviction in Greater Boston’s infill submarkets, where a diversified employment base, limited new supply and integrated transportation options support durable, long‑term rental demand,” Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Director CEO Alasdair Cripps said in a statement.

The property contains two 4-story buildings and garaged parking. Apartments average over 1,000 square feet. Resident amenities include a business center, media room, gym, outdoor pool and shuttle service to Watertown Square and Harvard Square.