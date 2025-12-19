The Gossip Report: Dec. 19, 2025

The first and fifth homes in this week’s roundup of the most expensive Massachusetts home sales show the difference 12 years makes. The first home was built this year, and sold for $907.59 per square foot. The fifth home was built in 2013, and sold for $694.27 per square foot. Both homes are expansive abodes, built in historical styles and typical of the higher end of the market in Weston. But only one has that “new home smell” – and a few hundred more square feet of property, to boot.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2025.
1) 21 Chestnut St., Weston
Price: $11,000,000
Buyer: Chestnut Chestnut Realty LLC
Seller: Sunil Reddy and Uma Reddy
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate
Size: 12,120 square feet on 2.11 acres
Sold: 12/4/2025
2) 776 Boylston St. #E9C, Boston
Price: $7,850,000
Buyer: E9c Inc.
Seller: Gimbel FT
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 2,915 square feet
Sold: 12/3/2025
3) 29 Main Sias St., Nantucket
Price: $7,500,000
Buyer: Cecilia Wolfson and Ira Wolfson
Seller: Deborah L. Winsor
Agent: Not sold via MLS
Size: 3,140 square feet on 0.23 acres
Sold: 12/2/2025
4) 27 Saquatucket Bluffs Road, Harwich
Price: $6,999,999
Buyer: 27 Saquatucket Bluffs Road LLC
Seller: Sykes FT
Agent: Barbara Garside, eXp Realty
Size: 4,557 square feet on 1.05 acres
Sold: 12/2/2025
5) 72 Love Lane, Weston
Price: $5,700,000
Buyer: Jeanne M. Givehchi and Mehrdad Givehchi
Seller: Eric D Goldberg 2006 RET
Agent: Deena Powell and Casey Caso, Gibson Sotheby’s
Size: 8,210 square feet on 1.57 acres
Sold: 12/2/2025