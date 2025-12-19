The Gossip Report: Dec. 19, 2025

The first and fifth homes in this week’s roundup of the most expensive Massachusetts home sales show the difference 12 years makes. The first home was built this year, and sold for $907.59 per square foot. The fifth home was built in 2013, and sold for $694.27 per square foot. Both homes are expansive abodes, built in historical styles and typical of the higher end of the market in Weston. But only one has that “new home smell” – and a few hundred more square feet of property, to boot.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2025.

Price: $11,000,000

Buyer: Chestnut Chestnut Realty LLC

Seller: Sunil Reddy and Uma Reddy

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 12,120 square feet on 2.11 acres

Sold: 12/4/2025

Price: $7,850,000

Buyer: E9c Inc.

Seller: Gimbel FT

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 2,915 square feet

Sold: 12/3/2025

Price: $7,500,000

Buyer: Cecilia Wolfson and Ira Wolfson

Seller: Deborah L. Winsor

Agent: Not sold via MLS

Size: 3,140 square feet on 0.23 acres

Sold: 12/2/2025

Price: $6,999,999

Buyer: 27 Saquatucket Bluffs Road LLC

Seller: Sykes FT

Agent: Barbara Garside, eXp Realty

Size: 4,557 square feet on 1.05 acres

Sold: 12/2/2025

Price: $5,700,000

Buyer: Jeanne M. Givehchi and Mehrdad Givehchi

Seller: Eric D Goldberg 2006 RET

Agent: Deena Powell and Casey Caso, Gibson Sotheby’s

Size: 8,210 square feet on 1.57 acres

Sold: 12/2/2025