Related Beal Exec Joins Synergy 

Boston-based Synergy hired a Related Beal executive to help manage its growing portfolio of properties in Massachusetts.

Will Grosvenor was named senior vice president of asset management, Synergy announced this week.

A 15-year real estate industry executive, Grosvenor worked at Tishman Speyer in New York City before joining Related Beal in 2012, where he oversaw repositioning of an office building and retail leasing strategies.

“Will’s depth of experience in asset management and development, combined with his innovative approach to property operations, makes him an ideal addition to our team,” Synergy Executive Vice President Brian Collins said in a statement.

Synergy expanded its Boston office portfolio last month with the $22.5 million purchase of 101 Merrimac St. in the West End, following its acquisition of 99 High St. in April for $227 million.

The company recently completed an extensive capital improvement program at 10 Post Office Square, where it has secured 75,000 square feet of leases this year.