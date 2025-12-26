The Gossip Report: Dec. 26, 2025

The fourth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales has a touch of summer camp about it, despite its modernist lines. The public areas of the 2016-vintage home look out on lush woods and a stream-fed pond from either side of a monumental stone chimney. That same pond can be admired from a pool, a patio, a lawn-with-fire pit, a cozy boathouse and an intimate dock just big enough for two Adirondack chairs. The camp vibes get rounded out with a detached studio/workspace framed in heavy timbers.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Dec. 6-12, 2025.
1) 1 Ocean Ave., Nantucket
Price: $18,000,000
Buyer: One Ocean Sconset LLC
Seller: Linda J Dimartino 2011 FT
Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 19,552 square feet on 0.85 acres
Sold: 12/8/2025
2) 776 Boylston St. #W11B, Boston
Price: $17,250,000
Buyer: Mnhbc LLC
Seller: Mc Unit LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 6,111 square feet
Sold: 12/10/2025
3) 4 Fintry Lane, Nantucket
Price: $10,000,000
Buyer: 4 Fintry Lane Rt
Seller: Keith Wallace
Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 5,803 square feet on 1.84 acres
Sold: 12/12/2025
4) 300 Summer St., Westwood
Price: $9,700,000
Buyer: Kim L. Maleh and Paul A. Maleh
Seller: Sora Realty LLC
Agent: John Boyle and Ruth Kennedy Sudduth, LandVest
Size: 10,397 square feet on 16.71 acres
Sold: 12/12/2025
5) 101 Pinckney St., Boston
Price: $8,308,750
Buyer: Christian J. Westra and Sophie A. Westra
Seller: Fiona M. Soni and Rabindra Soni
Agent: Rebecca Davis Tulman and Leslie Singleton Adam, Gibson Sotheby’s
Size: 5,556 square feet
Sold: 12/9/2025