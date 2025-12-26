The Gossip Report: Dec. 26, 2025

The fourth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales has a touch of summer camp about it, despite its modernist lines. The public areas of the 2016-vintage home look out on lush woods and a stream-fed pond from either side of a monumental stone chimney. That same pond can be admired from a pool, a patio, a lawn-with-fire pit, a cozy boathouse and an intimate dock just big enough for two Adirondack chairs. The camp vibes get rounded out with a detached studio/workspace framed in heavy timbers.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Dec. 6-12, 2025.

1) 1 Ocean Ave., Nantucket



Price: $18,000,000

Buyer: One Ocean Sconset LLC

Seller: Linda J Dimartino 2011 FT

Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 19,552 square feet on 0.85 acres

Sold: 12/8/2025

2) 776 Boylston St. #W11B, Boston



Price: $17,250,000

Buyer: Mnhbc LLC

Seller: Mc Unit LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 6,111 square feet

Sold: 12/10/2025

3) 4 Fintry Lane, Nantucket



Price: $10,000,000

Buyer: 4 Fintry Lane Rt

Seller: Keith Wallace

Agent: Chandra Miller, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 5,803 square feet on 1.84 acres

Sold: 12/12/2025

4) 300 Summer St., Westwood



Price: $9,700,000

Buyer: Kim L. Maleh and Paul A. Maleh

Seller: Sora Realty LLC

Agent: John Boyle and Ruth Kennedy Sudduth, LandVest

Size: 10,397 square feet on 16.71 acres

Sold: 12/12/2025

5) 101 Pinckney St., Boston



Price: $8,308,750

Buyer: Christian J. Westra and Sophie A. Westra

Seller: Fiona M. Soni and Rabindra Soni

Agent: Rebecca Davis Tulman and Leslie Singleton Adam, Gibson Sotheby’s

Size: 5,556 square feet

Sold: 12/9/2025