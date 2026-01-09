The Gossip Report: Jan. 9, 2026

The onetime private retreat for philanthropists Paul and Bunny Mellon takes the top spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. Set on a private island it shares with only a handful of other homes and looking out into Nantucket Sound, the 1954 home has played host to movie stars and President John F. Kennedy and Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis. It still retains some of the Mellons’ touches, most visibly in the landscaping and formal garden shaped by Bunny Mellon’s famed horticultural skills.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Dec. 20-26, 2025.
1) 17 Indian Trail, Osterville
Price: $20,000,000
Seller: White Dove Oh LLC
Buyer: Home Port Investments LLC
Agent: Joanna Rizzo Dresser and Kelly Powers Crosby, LandVest
Size: 7,310 square feet on 7.43 acres
Sold: 12/23/2025
Price: $6,699,000
Seller: Xingjian Xu
Buyer: Holiday FT
Agent: George Sarkis, Manuel Sarkis and Megan Francese, Douglas Elliman
Size: 8,398 square feet on 0.57 acres
Sold: 12/22/2025
Price: $5,875,000
Seller: 14 Plover Lane LLC
Buyer: Ack-Tu LLC
Agent: Robert Young, William Raveis
Size: 5,982 square feet on 0.91 acres
Sold: 12/22/2025
Price: $4,700,000
Seller: H St Onge Nicholls T
Buyer: Kristine Shadek
Agent: Liza Ottani, Lee Real Estate
Size: 2,158 square feet on 0.11 acres
Sold: 12/22/2025
Price: $4,500,000
Seller: Dale V. Haver and Lindsay W. Haver
Buyer: David Herman and Erin Herman
Agent: Betsy Cornell, Corcoran Property Advisors
Size: 6,497 square feet on 2.84 acres
Sold: 12/22/2025