The Gossip Report: Jan. 9, 2026

The onetime private retreat for philanthropists Paul and Bunny Mellon takes the top spot in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales. Set on a private island it shares with only a handful of other homes and looking out into Nantucket Sound, the 1954 home has played host to movie stars and President John F. Kennedy and Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis. It still retains some of the Mellons’ touches, most visibly in the landscaping and formal garden shaped by Bunny Mellon’s famed horticultural skills.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Dec. 20-26, 2025.

1) 17 Indian Trail, Osterville



Price: $20,000,000

Seller: White Dove Oh LLC

Buyer: Home Port Investments LLC

Agent: Joanna Rizzo Dresser and Kelly Powers Crosby, LandVest

Size: 7,310 square feet on 7.43 acres

Sold: 12/23/2025

2) 15 Buff Circle, Newton



Price: $6,699,000

Seller: Xingjian Xu

Buyer: Holiday FT

Agent: George Sarkis, Manuel Sarkis and Megan Francese, Douglas Elliman

Size: 8,398 square feet on 0.57 acres

Sold: 12/22/2025

3) 14 Plover Lane, Nantucket



Price: $5,875,000

Seller: 14 Plover Lane LLC

Buyer: Ack-Tu LLC

Agent: Robert Young, William Raveis

Size: 5,982 square feet on 0.91 acres

Sold: 12/22/2025

4) 134-C Main St, Nantucket



Price: $4,700,000

Seller: H St Onge Nicholls T

Buyer: Kristine Shadek

Agent: Liza Ottani, Lee Real Estate

Size: 2,158 square feet on 0.11 acres

Sold: 12/22/2025

5) 17 Mohawk Way, Cohasset

Price: $4,500,000

Seller: Dale V. Haver and Lindsay W. Haver

Buyer: David Herman and Erin Herman

Agent: Betsy Cornell, Corcoran Property Advisors

Size: 6,497 square feet on 2.84 acres

Sold: 12/22/2025