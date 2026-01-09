Community Good Works

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union announced a $30,000 gift to Emmaus Inc., a Haverhill-bsaed nonprofit that runs an emergency shelter, affordable housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank, part of Beacon Bank & Trust, said it collected over 2,900 toys for the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots drive. Donations were gathered at its 28 branches in the Boston area.

Cape & Coast Bank

Cape & Coast Bank, based in Hyannis, said it celebrated the holidays by donating $15,000 to 12 food assistance organizations on the Cape on Giving Tuesday, and sponsored holiday wish lists for six children in its community as part of the Salvation Army’s “Dress a Live Doll” program. The bank also said it bought 100 toys for area youth as part of the “Stuff a Bus” event organized by the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots program.

Cummings

Woburn-based commercial landlord Cummings said its annual employee-directed charity initiative resulted in $520,000 in combined donations to 240 organizations this holiday season. The program lets employees direct a donation of up to $2,000 in company money to a nonprofit of their choice.

The Davenport Companies

South Yarmouth-based commercial real estate firm The Davenport Companies said it gave $6,300 in cash, plus food donations, to The Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center in Hyannis and Katelynn’s Closet in South Yarmouth. The money was raised from employees as part of the company’s annual holiday giving campaign, plus matching contributions from The Davenport Companies.

Eastern Bank

Boston-based Eastern Bank said its employees, including Executive Chair Bob Rivers, volunteered at Catholic Charities South to unpack a 13,650-pound, seven-pallet delivery of produce for Brockton-area residents in need. The produce was the first food bought with a $1 million donation Eastern Bank made to the Brockton Hunger Relief Fund last year. Employees also helped stack shelves and pack bags of groceries at the food pantry as part of the Dec. 23 event.

The bank also sponsored NeighborWorks Housing Solutions’ annual gala. The event raised $325,000 for the Brockton-based nonprofit affordable housing provider.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank said it pledged $50,000 to Baystate Health to benefit its Wing Hospital in Palmer.

The bank also said it gave $2,500 to Springfield’s Jewish Community Center to support the nonprofit’s youth programming and $7,500 to the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club.

North Shore Bank

Peabody-based North Shore Bank announced $895,000 in donations to 17 South Shore nonprofits and social program connected to its recent acquisition of Colonial Federal Savings Bank. Recipients included the Adams Presidential Center, the Holbrook Food Pantry and the South Shore YMCA. Included in the donations was a $100,000 grant from Colonial Federal Savings to NeighborWorks Housing Solutions.

The Peabody Companies

Employees at Braintree-based real estate and property management firm The Peabody Companies distributed 125 turkeys to residents of Mishawum Park in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood for the Thanksgiving holiday. The distribution was performed in partnership with Harvest on Vine Food Pantry in Charlestown.

Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12

Boston-based Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 12 union donated 200 bicycles to the Boston Housing Authority to be used as Christmas presents for public housing residents. The children’s bikes and helmets were purchased at Ashmont Cycles in Dorchester for $70,000, which was raised at the recent Local 12 golf tournament, and were assembled by union members before being donated.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank said it made 10 extra grants totaling $10,000 to food pantries in Andover, Burlington, Lawrence, Lynnfield, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Wakefield, Wilmington and Woburn outside of its normal grantmaking cycle, in response to extra food insecurity observed in the fall.

Webster Five

Auburn-based bank Webster Five said its foundation broke its own annual record for charitable giving in 2025. Last year, the bank’s foundation awarded a total of $286,334 through 82 grants to support nonprofit organizations and community-based initiatives throughout the Central Massachusetts region, surpassing last year’s total by more than $21,000.