The Gossip Report: July 24, 2026

The first home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive Massachusetts home sales sold for the second-highest price per square foot in Weston since early January. Despite being the eighth-largest house to have sold in Weston this year – which works against it, mathematically, it still cracked $,1000 per square foot, not something any of its peers sold in the last six months can claim, save one. Views down the Weston Golf Club’s seventh hole fairway probably didn’t hurt it, either.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for July 4-10, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $9,290,000

Buyer: Hongfeng FT

Seller: 76 Robin Road T

Agent: Tracy Shulkin and Rosemary McCready, Compass

Size: 8,633 square feet on 2.17 acres

Sold: 7/8/2026

Price: $8,500,000

Buyer: Maria Glanzer Curtis T

Seller: 27 AAA LLC

Agent: Anna Sollami, AnnaRE LLC

Size: 3,090 square feet

Sold: 7/9/2026

Price: $5,499,000

Buyer: Carol Jane Anderson and Howard M. Anderson

Seller: Heritage 7023 RT

Agent: Colleen Daniels and Craig Lake, Compass

Size: 2,429 square feet

Sold: 7/8/2026

Price: $5,300,000

Buyer: Gavin Danaher and Kirsten Dahaner

Seller: Henry FT

Agent: Victor Paulino, Engel & Volkers By the Sea

Size: 7,979 square feet on 3.77 acres

Sold: 7/7/2026

Price: $4,620,000

Buyer: Carolyn C. Hastings and Jeremy Hastings

Seller: Emily W. Shanahan and Kearney J. Shanahan

Agent: Chelsea Robinson and Lara O’Rourke, Coldwell Banker – Wellesley

Size: 6,185 square feet on 0.6 acres

Sold: 7/8/2026