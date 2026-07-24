The Gossip Report: July 24, 2026

The first home in this week’s roundup of the most expensive Massachusetts home sales sold for the second-highest price per square foot in Weston since early January. Despite being the eighth-largest house to have sold in Weston this year – which works against it, mathematically, it still cracked $,1000 per square foot, not something any of its peers sold in the last six months can claim, save one. Views down the Weston Golf Club’s seventh hole fairway probably didn’t hurt it, either.
How we make the Gossip Report
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for July 4-10, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 76 Robin Road, Weston
Price: $9,290,000
Buyer: Hongfeng FT
Seller: 76 Robin Road T
Agent: Tracy Shulkin and Rosemary McCready, Compass
Size: 8,633 square feet on 2.17 acres
Sold: 7/8/2026
2) 430 Stuart St. #27D, Boston
Price: $8,500,000
Buyer: Maria Glanzer Curtis T
Seller: 27 AAA LLC
Agent: Anna Sollami, AnnaRE LLC
Size: 3,090 square feet
Sold: 7/9/2026
3) 300 Boylston St. #702, Boston
Price: $5,499,000
Buyer: Carol Jane Anderson and Howard M. Anderson
Seller: Heritage 7023 RT
Agent: Colleen Daniels and Craig Lake, Compass
Size: 2,429 square feet
Sold: 7/8/2026
4) 25 Haven Way, Beverly
Price: $5,300,000
Buyer: Gavin Danaher and Kirsten Dahaner
Seller: Henry FT
Agent: Victor Paulino, Engel & Volkers By the Sea
Size: 7,979 square feet on 3.77 acres
Sold: 7/7/2026
5) 8 Glen Brook Road, Wellesley
Price: $4,620,000
Buyer: Carolyn C. Hastings and Jeremy Hastings
Seller: Emily W. Shanahan and Kearney J. Shanahan
Agent: Chelsea Robinson and Lara O’Rourke, Coldwell Banker – Wellesley
Size: 6,185 square feet on 0.6 acres
Sold: 7/8/2026