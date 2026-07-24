The Village Bank Picks Retailer for Pop-Up Space in Wellesley Branch

The Village Bank has selected local children’s clothing retailer Piper&Cloth as the first small business for the bank’s pop-up retail space inside its new Wellesley branch.

The branch, located at 579 Washington St., aims to showcase local businesses and is a part of a larger branch model shift for the bank. The Village Bank currently has 10 branches, including the new Wellesley branch.

“We are overjoyed to welcome Yvonne and Piper&Cloth as the first tenant of The Village Shop,” Village Bank president and CEO Joe De Vito said in a statement. “The community she has created through family-oriented clothing, her dedication to customer service, and her entrepreneurial story are strongly aligned with our values as a community bank, as well as the goals of The Village Shop to cultivate relationships through small-business development in Wellesley.

Piper&Cloth sells garments that are safe and comfortable for children. The retailer will be in the pop-up space beginning in September, when the branch opens. The company was founded in 2022.

“I am extremely excited to have a presence at The Village Shop, and look forward to the opportunity to grow my community through this next chapter in my brand’s journey,” Piper&Cloth founder Yvonne Piper said in a statement. “In the growing world of e-commerce, this pop-up store presence is a unique opportunity to connect with customers, engage with my fellow Wellesley neighbors, and present the tactile quality of my product that is not possible through online shopping.”

The bank has engaged consultant UpNext to facilitate finding retailers for the pop-up space.

“Small businesses are the heart of the economy, and the platform The Village Bank is creating is a meaningful way to support local business growth,” UpNext Founder and CEO Allison Yee said in a statement. “Our partnership will give shoppers a place to discover and support founder-led brands, while The Village Shop will serve as a community gathering space and active storefront in the heart of town.”