Community Good Works

A roundup of the latest charitable giving and volunteering by firms in the Massachusetts banking, residential real estate and commercial real estate sectors. Submit your firm’s news to editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Bank, based in Taunton, said it gave $50,000 to the Old Colony History Museum to renovate the museum’s grounds in Taunton.

It also announced a $5,000 award to Friends of Capron Park Zoo to help fund the construction of an ADA-compliant entrance to the zoo’s popular red panda exhibit.

Central One Credit Union

Shrewsbury-based Central One Credit Union announced its annual scholarship awards to seven graduating seniors. Each will receive $1,500 on the basis of their academic achievement, school involvement, community participation and financial need.

The Davenport Companies

Yarmouth-based real estate firm The Davenport Companies announced $76,500 grants by its foundation to 16 Cape Cod arts organizations, including $28,500 worth of gifts to the Cape Cod Theatre Company to fund restoration work, an apprenticeship program and infrastructure improvements.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union said it donated $1,500 to the Greater Lawrence Italian Women’s Club after it won the credit union’s quarterly public voting to pick the recipient of its second-quarter donation under its Give-A-Click campaign.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank said it gave $10,000 to Springfield-based Revitalize Community Development Corporation to support its 2026 #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild event. The event brings together volunteers and local businesses to make “impactful exterior home improvements” in Springfield neighborhoods.

The bank said it also gave $5,000 to the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation to support its a 12-month matched savings program. The program is designed to help low-to-moderate income residents of the Quaboag Valley and southern Worcester County build financial knowledge, establish healthy savings habits, and work toward achieving personal financial goals.

The third recent donation Monson Savings Bank announced: a $3,000 donation to the nonprofit Magic for Maddie, selected by the public during its Community Giving Initiative program. The organization funds cancer research and provides assistance to families navigating a childhood cancer diagnosis.

The Savings Bank

Wakefield-based The Savings Bank gave $10,000 to Breaktime United Inc. The Boston nonprofit “helps young adults break the cycle of homelessness by equipping them with the job and financial security they need to establish housing security by providing employment, wraparound services and financial support,” the bank said.

TruNorth Bank

Peabody-based TruNorth Bank announced $25,000 in contributions to the Progeria Research Foundation: $10,000 to be the lead sponsor of the group’s annual road race fundraiser and $15,000 to support its Night of Wonder fundraiser gala. The Progeria Research Foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to discovering treatments and a cure for progeria, the bank said. Proogeria is a rare, rapid aging disease that affects children worldwide

The bank also announced a $20,000 gift to Plummer Youth Promise’s capital campaign. The nonprofit seeks to help young people “build brighter futures through supportive relationships, life skills development, and educational opportunities,” the bank said.