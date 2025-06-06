The Gossip Report: June 9, 2025

An Arts-and-Crafts-style mansion in Brookline with some striking interior renovations takes the third spot in this week’s Gossip Report. Start with a bold accent wall of yellow, black and white panels facing a large, mirrored fireplace in the dining room. End with a big, glass-walled games room and adjoining fire pit pavilion that look out onto a bluestone patio and a lush backyard.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 20-26, 2025.

Price: $8,000,000

Buyer: PB NT

Seller: TS Residences Holding LLC

Agent: Manuel Davis, The Collaborative Cos.

Size: 1,997 square feet

Sold: 5/22/2025

Address: 240 Devonshire St. #5901, Boston

Price: $6,693,000

Buyer: Winthrop Tower 7 LLC

Seller: MCAF Winthrop LLC

Agent: Elise Bain, Patrick Cutter and R. Wayne Lopez, MP Boston

Size: 2,369 square feet

Sold: 5/21/2025

Price: $5,825,000

Buyer: Blumit Shmolak RET

Seller: Jean F. Ducrest and Nathalie Ducrest

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig and Rachel Goldman, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 7,285 square feet on 0.63 acres

Sold: 5/21/2025

Price: $5,550,000

Buyer: Melissa B. Callahan and William J. Callahan

Seller: Sheila H. Cohen

Agent: Betsy Kessler, Rutledge Properties

Size: 3,262 square feet on 1.76 acres

Sold: 5/20/2025

Price: $4,640,000

Buyer: Wenland Deng and Ka Y. Wu

Seller: MCAF Winthrop LLC

Agent: Elise Bain, Patrick Cutter and R. Wayne Lopez, MP Boston

Size: 1,755 square feet

Sold: 5/20/2025