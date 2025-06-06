The Gossip Report: June 9, 2025

An Arts-and-Crafts-style mansion in Brookline with some striking interior renovations takes the third spot in this week’s Gossip Report. Start with a bold accent wall of yellow, black and white panels facing a large, mirrored fireplace in the dining room. End with a big, glass-walled games room and adjoining fire pit pavilion that look out onto a bluestone patio and a lush backyard.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 20-26, 2025.
1) 430 Stuart St. #32C, Boston
Price: $8,000,000
Buyer: PB NT
Seller: TS Residences Holding LLC
Agent: Manuel Davis, The Collaborative Cos.
Size: 1,997 square feet
Sold: 5/22/2025
2) 240 Devonshire St. #5901, Boston
Price: $6,693,000
Buyer: Winthrop Tower 7 LLC
Seller: MCAF Winthrop LLC
Agent: Elise Bain, Patrick Cutter and R. Wayne Lopez, MP Boston
Size: 2,369 square feet
Sold: 5/21/2025
3) 10 Spooner Road, Brookline
Price: $5,825,000
Buyer: Blumit Shmolak RET
Seller: Jean F. Ducrest and Nathalie Ducrest
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig and Rachel Goldman, MGS Group Real Estate
Size: 7,285 square feet on 0.63 acres
Sold: 5/21/2025
4) 12 Tamarack Lane, Oak Bluffs
Price: $5,550,000
Buyer: Melissa B. Callahan and William J. Callahan
Seller: Sheila H. Cohen
Agent: Betsy Kessler, Rutledge Properties
Size: 3,262 square feet on 1.76 acres
Sold: 5/20/2025
5) 240 Devonshire St. #5006, Boston
Price: $4,640,000
Buyer: Wenland Deng and Ka Y. Wu
Seller: MCAF Winthrop LLC
Agent: Elise Bain, Patrick Cutter and R. Wayne Lopez, MP Boston
Size: 1,755 square feet
Sold: 5/20/2025