The Gossip Report: March 13, 2026

The third home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is a rare treat: a huge property on Cambridge’s tony Brattle Street. The two-lot deal includes a Colonial Revival main house and an Italianate carriage house, both set amid big, mature trees. At 2,100 square feet, the circa 1840 carriage house alone is a substantial home in its own right, perfect for renting out as an income property, or using as a studio, guest house or home office.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Feb. 21-27 2026.

Price: $17,000,000

Buyer: James F Rogers Jr Re

Seller: DVS RT

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 5,703 square feet

Sold: 2/27/2026

Price: $15,000,000

Buyer: 130 Com Ave LLC

Seller: Kevin Starr

Agent: Unknown / Not Sold Via MLS

Size: 9,908 square feet

Sold: 2/27/2026

Price: $8,600,000

Buyer: Steven O. Kovacs

Seller: The President & Fellows of Harvard College

Agent: Hannah Barker and Nicole Monahan, LandVest Ipswich

Size: 7,032 square feet on 0.47 acres

Sold: 2/27/2026

Price: $5,250,000

Buyer: Olaf 2026 RT

Seller: JDMD Owner LLC

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, Maggie Landy Lawler and Ellie Cornish Chu, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 3,045 square feet

Sold: 2/25/2026

Price: $4,340,000

Buyer: Achilles Point LLC

Seller: Alejandra V. Carvajal and Amy Kossnar

Agent: Anna Nagys, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 3,657 square feet on 0.71 acres

Sold: 2/27/2026