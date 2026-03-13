The Gossip Report: March 13, 2026

The third home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is a rare treat: a huge property on Cambridge’s tony Brattle Street. The two-lot deal includes a Colonial Revival main house and an Italianate carriage house, both set amid big, mature trees. At 2,100 square feet, the circa 1840 carriage house alone is a substantial home in its own right, perfect for renting out as an income property, or using as a studio, guest house or home office.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Feb. 21-27 2026.
1) 89 Beacon St. #2, Boston
Price: $17,000,000
Buyer: James F Rogers Jr Re
Seller: DVS RT
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 5,703 square feet
Sold: 2/27/2026
2) 130 Commonwealth Ave., Boston
Price: $15,000,000
Buyer: 130 Com Ave LLC
Seller: Kevin Starr
Agent: Unknown / Not Sold Via MLS
Size: 9,908 square feet
Sold: 2/27/2026
3) 158 Brattle St. and 3 Lowell St., Cambridge
Price: $8,600,000
Buyer: Steven O. Kovacs
Seller: The President & Fellows of Harvard College
Agent: Hannah Barker and Nicole Monahan, LandVest Ipswich
Size: 7,032 square feet on 0.47 acres
Sold: 2/27/2026
4) 45 Temple St., #602 Boston
Price: $5,250,000
Buyer: Olaf 2026 RT
Seller: JDMD Owner LLC
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, Maggie Landy Lawler and Ellie Cornish Chu, MGS Group Real Estate
Size: 3,045 square feet
Sold: 2/25/2026
5) 50 Lovers Lane, Nantucket
Price: $4,340,000
Buyer: Achilles Point LLC
Seller: Alejandra V. Carvajal and Amy Kossnar
Agent: Anna Nagys, J Pepper Frazier Co.
Size: 3,657 square feet on 0.71 acres
Sold: 2/27/2026