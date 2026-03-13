Narrowland Group Joins Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties has added The Narrowland Group to its Cape Cod team.

The team “brings strong client relationships and extensive experience serving buyers and sellers across Cape Cod and Greater Boston,” Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties Managing Partner George Patsio said in a statement. “Their track record and market knowledge make them a natural addition to our team as we continue to expand our presence across the region.”

The group was in 2024 founded by Ashley Fawkes and serves clients throughout the Outer and Lower Cape. The team also includes India Fogg and Eve Felix Lorenz, and works with clients in the Boston suburbs.

“Our approach has always been grounded in local knowledge and thoughtful service,” Fawkes said in a statement. “Joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties allows us to continue serving clients across the Cape and Greater Boston with the support of a brand known for professionalism and integrity.”

Fawkes and The Narrowland Group have completed 340 transactions totaling more than $234 million in sales volume, the brokerage said in a statement.