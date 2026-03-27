The Gossip Report: March 27, 2026

The third home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales hides sleek modernity behind a facade from the late 1700s. The centerpiece of the 2018 renovation is a three-story staircase with glass railings that connects the main living areas – including a large kitchen with a marble waterfall counter – to a main bedroom with peaked ceilings and an adjoining dressing room. A parlor with striking, blue, coffered paneling and a detached studio round out this blend of the contemporary and the traditional.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for March 7-13, 2026.

Price: $12,250,000

Buyer: Berkeley Heights LLC

Seller: Neil K. Roman

Agent: Ethan Ulmer, Great Point Properties

Size: 3,656 square feet on 1.72 acres

Sold: 3/12/2026

Price: $10,500,000

Buyer: Joshua Mandell

Seller: Piqueabu LLC

Agent: Mark D. Jenkins, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s

Size: 5,424 square feet on 4.3 acres

Sold: 3/12/2026

Price: $8,100,000

Buyer: 32 India LLC

Seller: Tm India LLC

Agent: Robert Young, William Raveis Nantucket

Size: 4,514 square feet on 0.14 acres

Sold: 3/12/2026

Price: $6,850,000

Buyer: 314 D LLC

Seller: Bernard E Grne Jr IRT

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 3,440 square feet

Sold: 3/11/2026

Price: $6,800,000

Buyer: Toccoa Ridge II LLC

Seller: 15 Cottage Avenue LLC

Agent: Susan Chambers, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 3,243 square feet on 0.12 acres

Sold: 3/9/2026