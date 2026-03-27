Community Good Works

BrightBridge Credit Union

Lawrence-based BrightBridge Credit Union said it gave out the first two annual scholarships to Waltham High School students in honor of Waltham police officer Paul Tracey, who was killed by a driver in 2023 while working a traffic detail at a National Grid worksite.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank said it gave $2.8 million in grants to 282 nonprofits last year. In addition, it said, the bank’s employees gave 8,821 hours of their time as volunteers, either on their own or during the bank’s annual employee volunteering day.

Main Street Bank

Main Street Bank, based in Marlborough, gave a $100,000 donation to UMass Memorial Medical Center through its foundation, the hospital network said. The money will support the expansion and renovation of the emergency department at its Marlborough location.

Preservation Worcester

Larry Haley, director of Preservation Worcester’s Salisbury Building Arts Center and an architect, helped College of the Holy Cross Professor Amy Feinstein and her urban history class design, build and install a shelter and storage shed for a “Woo Fridge,” part of a network of community refrigerators in Worcester neighborhoods stocked with surplus from the College of the Holy Cross’ dining halls. The fridges are intended to help the 15 percent of Worcester families who lack reliable access to food.

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield, said its foundation awarded a $2,500 financial literacy grant to AgeSpan of Lawrence and Danvers for its Financial Resources Program focused on older adults.

Suffolk

Boston based construction and design giant Suffolk said it hosted an event at its headquarters for 65 members of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts to introduce them to construction careers as part of a new partnership with the Girl Scouts organization.