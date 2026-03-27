Workers Credit Union Ex-HQ Turned Into Welcome Center

Workers Credit Union partnered with Fitchburg Public Schools and Fitchburg State University to repurpose its former headquarters.

The credit union’s former headquarters is now the Fitchburg Public Schools’ new welcome center. The credit union has remained the owner of the building and leases out the welcome center to FSU.

The welcome center will be a hub for the school district’s enrollment and family engagement. Additionally, the location will host community programming, including financial literacy classes led by the credit union.

“We’ve always been here and we will always be here to help people lift themselves up and empower them to a brighter future,” Jay Champion, President and CEO of Workers Credit Union, said in a statement.

The three institutions are looking to create an impact in Fitchburg, where the credit union was founded in 1914. Fitchburg State University announced a “direct admissions” program that guarantees any Fitchburg high school student who maintains a 2.25 GPA and resides in Fitchburg with guaranteed admission to Fitchburg State. Additionally, the student can attend tuition and fee-free, as long as they remain in good standing.

“We want every family who walks through the doors of the Welcome Center to feel that their child’s journey doesn’t end at high school graduation,” Fitchburg State University President Dr. Donna Hodge said in a statement. We want them to see the world of opportunity that awaits right up the street at the university.”