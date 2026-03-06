The Gossip Report: March 6, 2026

The first home in this week’s Gossip Report is almost a record-setter: It’s the most expensive Beacon Hill home sold since a $28.25 million sale in 2023. The townhome close to Boston Common was carried out by Crest City Capital and originally listed for $25 million. Technically built in 1825, Crest City’s renovation was so thorough, the new buyers will be able to enjoy completely new structural framing, floor plates and building systems – plus the touch of one of Boston’s major commercial architecture firms, Embarc Design.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Feb. 14-20 2026.

Price: $22,000,000

Buyer: DVS RT

Seller: 46 Chestnut Street LLC

Agent: Brad Cangiamila, CCC Real Estate LLC

Size: 9,380 square feet

Sold: 2/17/2026

Price: $8,141,000

Buyer: Callmomndad-Onemoretime RT

Seller: 37 Cliff Rd NT

Agent: Bernadette Meyer, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 3,113 square feet on 0.14 acres

Sold: 2/18/2026

Price: $5,860,000

Buyer: Song Han

Seller: Cutler Lane LLC

Agent: Viktoriya Vilkomir, New England Elite Realty LLC

Size: 6,791 square feet on 0.78 acres

Sold: 2/18/2026

Price: $5,800,000

Buyer: 439Sva Osterville LLC

Seller: Mary M. Madden

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 4,021 square feet on 1.07 acres

Sold: 2/18/2026

Price: $4,920,000

Buyer: Shaune Berg and Steven Berg

Seller: Luke Lesaffre

Agent: Unknown / Not Sold Via MLS

Size: 2,611 square feet

Sold: 2/19/2026