CLT Begins Construction of First Project in Lynn

Commonwealth Land Trust broke ground on its first project in the city of Lynn, an $18 million supportive housing facility containing 40 single-occupancy units.

The 5-story, 28,665 square-foot building is being developed by Boston-based Commonwealth Land Trust, also known as CLT, in partnership with the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless. Completion is scheduled for late 2027.

Local officials joined the development team at a ceremonial groundbreaking this week at the 21 Oxford St. property.

The project recently received $6.9 million in state and federal low income housing tax credits and state subsidies from the Healey-Driscoll Administration. Funding partners included CEDAC and Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. Eastern Bank provided $11 million in mortgage financing.

The building will include electrified HVAC systems and an on-site solar array.

CLT, a nonprofit, develops affordable and supportive housing. The organization manages more than 400 units in Boston, Chelsea and Lawrence.