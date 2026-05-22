The Gossip Report: May 22, 2026

Two Nantucket homes, alike in size and sale price, take the second and third spots in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive residential sales. The second, named “Time Out” and located at the outskirts of Sconset on the island’s eastern end, was built in 2000 and renovated in 2012, per the listing. The third is due south of town and completed in 2022, boasts more angular, showy interiors, like a wood-slat arch and fireplace divides an upstairs bedroom, or a basement gym area reached through a narrow, stone-lined corridor.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 2-8, 2026.

Price: $9,750,000

Buyer: Darren Black and Michelle R. Black

Seller: Cristy Godshall and Doug Godshall

Agent: Julie Harrison and Lauren Kacyvenski, Gibson Sotheby’s

Size: 3,750 square feet

Sold: 5/4/2026

Price: $9,195,000

Buyer: SBB Group LLC

Seller: Kech RT

Agent: Cary Turner, Great Point Properties

Size: 6,635 square feet on 0.83 acres

Sold: 5/4/2026

Price: $9,050,000

Buyer: Great Job LLC

Seller: James D. Bessey and Laura Bessey

Agent: Marybeth Gibson and Jessica Newman, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 6,632 square feet on 1 acre

Sold: 5/5/2026

Price: $8,600,000

Buyer: FS 1D54 Holdings LLC

Seller: 5402 One Dalton RT

Agent: Michael Harper, Coldwell Banker – Boston

Size: 2,945 square feet

Sold: 5/6/2026

Price: $6,555,000

Buyer: Joseph Craigen and Megan Craigen

Seller: 79 Walnut Road NT

Agent: Dean Poritzky, Engel & Völkers Wellesley

Size: 5,141 square feet on 1.59 acres

Sold: 5/5/2026