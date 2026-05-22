The Gossip Report: May 22, 2026

Two Nantucket homes, alike in size and sale price, take the second and third spots in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive residential sales. The second, named “Time Out” and located at the outskirts of Sconset on the island’s eastern end, was built in 2000 and renovated in 2012, per the listing. The third is due south of town and completed in 2022, boasts more angular, showy interiors, like a wood-slat arch and fireplace divides an upstairs bedroom, or a basement gym area reached through a narrow, stone-lined corridor.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 2-8, 2026.
1) 288 Commonwealth Ave. #3, Boston
Price: $9,750,000
Buyer: Darren Black and Michelle R. Black
Seller: Cristy Godshall and Doug Godshall
Agent: Julie Harrison and Lauren Kacyvenski, Gibson Sotheby’s
Size: 3,750 square feet
Sold: 5/4/2026
2) 42 Main Sias St., Nantucket
Price: $9,195,000
Buyer: SBB Group LLC
Seller: Kech RT
Agent: Cary Turner, Great Point Properties
Size: 6,635 square feet on 0.83 acres
Sold: 5/4/2026
3) 12 Correia Lane, Nantucket
Price: $9,050,000
Buyer: Great Job LLC
Seller: James D. Bessey and Laura Bessey
Agent: Marybeth Gibson and Jessica Newman, Maury People Sotheby’s
Size: 6,632 square feet on 1 acre
Sold: 5/5/2026
4) 1 Dalton St. #5402, Boston
Price: $8,600,000
Buyer: FS 1D54 Holdings LLC
Seller: 5402 One Dalton RT
Agent: Michael Harper, Coldwell Banker – Boston
Size: 2,945 square feet
Sold: 5/6/2026
5) 79 Walnut Road, Weston
Price: $6,555,000
Buyer: Joseph Craigen and Megan Craigen
Seller: 79 Walnut Road NT
Agent: Dean Poritzky, Engel & Völkers Wellesley
Size: 5,141 square feet on 1.59 acres
Sold: 5/5/2026