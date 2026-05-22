Community Good Works

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced it had pledged $100,000 to support the YWCA of Western Massachusetts’ $7.5 million capital campaign focused on expanding violence prevention programs, supporting survivors and strengthening critical services across the region.

MountainOne Bank

North Adams-based MountainOne Bank gave 75 teachers in the Berkshires and the South Shore boxes for Teacher Appreciation Week containing a thank-you card and supplies to help teach financial literacy:

Copies of MountainOne’s two original storybooks, “How To Climb A Mountain” and “Something To Save”

A companion activity workbook with educational games and financial literacy activities for students

A MountainOne-branded toat bag

A plush toy version of MountainOne’s “spokesgoat” mascot

The Peabody Companies

Braintree-based real estate and property management firm The Peabody Companies announced that one of the company’s multi-site property managers, Kaeleen Price, raised $26,891 on behalf of Women’s Lunch Place, a Boston-based day shelter that serves women facing homelessness or housing insecurity, while running the Boston Marathon on April 20, 2026.