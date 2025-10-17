The Gossip Report: Oct. 17, 2025

The first house in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales traded for $13.25 million in 2021 – and $31 million on Sept. 30. What gives? Large upgrades to the property, that’s what. Wetlands regulatory filings show the property got at least a pool, hot tub, pool house, new garage and significant new landscaping in 2022. And it’s not even the biggest sale in the exclusive Cliff neighborhood this fall: 3 Sherburne Way recently traded hands for $37.75 million in an off-market sale.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2025.

Price: $31,000,000

Buyer: Nantucket Sojourn LLC

Seller: Sachem T

Agent: J. Pepper Frazier II, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 6,915 square feet on 1.02 acres

Sold: 9/30/2025

Price: $19,000,000

Buyer: Sopris 715 LLC

Seller: 30 Eel Point LLC

Agent: Dalton T. Frazier, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 6,117 square feet on 2.65 acres

Sold: 10/1/2025

Price: $14,750,000

Buyer: Alice Marriott Hales RET

Seller: 184 Cliff Road NT

Agent: Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker – Wellesley

Size: 10,663 square feet on 2.45 acres

Sold: 9/30/2025

Price: $10,800,000

Buyer: 7 North Swift Rock LLC

Seller: Coulon Realty NT

Agent: Kathy Gallaher, Maury People Sotheby’s

Size: 4,809 square feet on 2.56 acres

Sold: 10/2/2025

Price: $9,570,000

Buyer: 10 OWF LLC

Seller: Lynn K. Mills and Thomas L. Mills

Agent: J. Pepper Frazier II, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 5,838 on 0.55 acres

Sold: 10/1/2025