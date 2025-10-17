WATCH: Subscriber Spotlight – Joshua Brandt

By James Sanna | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Oct 17, 2025 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Image by James Sanna | Banker & Tradesman Staff

We’re putting our supporters in the spotlight to say thank you!

Every Friday, we’re highlighting an individual Banker & Tradesman subscriber in a short video interview.

This week, we met up with Joshua Brandt, the head of construction manager Stack + Co.

His latest project, and the reason we were in the South End: a 44-unit multifamily project that includes eight artist live/work units, which will replace a vacant industrial building.

If you’re interested, sign up for a Subscriber Spotlight here. It’s free, but it’s only open to B&T subscribers.

Commercial & Industrial

by James Sanna time to read: <1 min
