BPDA Approves 790K SF Charlestown Development

The showpiece of the Wu administration’s efforts to turn vacant properties into multifamily housing received a key approval from Boston officials.

Boston-based Trinity Financial is the designated developer for the city-owned parking lots in Charlestown that will be developed as a mixed-income housing complex in stages, totaling 705 units.

The 790,000 project will include new public recreation space in the form of a 46,000 square-foot community center, along with a 14,000 square-foot early childhood education center.

In August, the developer signed a letter of intent with the Charlestown YMCA to explore a potential future location on the site, Trinity Financial Vice President Abby Goldenfarb said.

At its monthly meeting Thursday, the Boston Planning & Development Agency board approved a master plan for the 5-acre site and designs for the first of four buildings.

A majority of speakers at a public hearing spoke in favor of the project, praising its inclusion of arts, cultural and recreation space.

“Trinity has offered an amazing solution for the future of the YMCA in Charlestown,” said Scott Grigelevich, co-chair of the Charlestown Advisory Board for the YMCA of Boston. “This reason alone, the community should be supportive of this project.”

In 2023, the BPDA picked Trinity’s submission over a competing proposal by DREAM Collaborative and OnyxGroup Development to become the designated developer.

The Austin Street and New Rutherford Avenue site was spotlighted during a 2022 citywide audit of surplus and underutilized properties that are being offered for mixed-income multifamily development projects. The Austin Street project would include a 60 percent income-restricted component.

The project would kick off with a 7-story, 126,000 square-foot all-affordable building on New Rutherford Avenue containing 123 apartments. The estimated cost is $110 million, according to a BPDA memo.

Responding to a question from board member Ted Landsmark, Goldenfarb said the first phase building was reduced to its current size because of higher interest rates and uncertainty about public subsidies.

Consultants Tech Environmental of Waltham and Cambridge-based Acentec advised Trinity Financial on mitigation for air quality and noise generated by the neighboring Interstate 93 viaduct. The first building will include triple-glazed windows and hospital-grade filtered air ventilation systems, ICON Architecture’s Kendra Halliwell said.

At its October meeting, the board also approved an estimated $7.8 million development at 80 Gardner St. by Allston-based Alpha Management Corp. The project will include a 6-story, 40,241 square-foot building containing 36 apartments, replacing a parking lot. The project also requires approval of variances for use, height, floor area ratio and open space from the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal.