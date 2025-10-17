Dolan Picked to Head Lincoln Property’s New England Brokerage

Veteran commercial real estate executive John Dolan is headed to Lincoln Property Co. to lead its New England brokerage operations.

The Dallas-based company named Dolan as managing director, overseeing its leasing services, talent recruitment and business development plans throughout the region.

Dolan led Avison Young’s New England region from 2023 to mid-2025 and previously held positions at McCall & Almy and Colliers Meredith & Grew.

A former president of the Commercial Brokers Association, Dolan has spent 18 years in the region’s commercial real estate brokerage industry

“His collaborative leadership style and commitment to building strong relationships align perfectly with Lincoln’s culture. We’re confident John will not only expand our brokerage platform but also strengthen the culture that drives our success,” Lincoln Property Market Leader Scott Brown said in a statement.

In an announcement, Lincoln Property Co. said it’s seeking to accelerate the growth of its third party and brokerage services.