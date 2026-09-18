The Gossip Report: Sept. 18, 2026

The first and second items in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts should be familiar to regular readers. That’s why you should check out the third home. Tucked – and tucked is the word – on top of a granite cliff in Marblehead, the 15-year-old Shingle-style property fits quite a lot onto its narrow parcel, while pushing the house as close to the water’s edge as you’d probably dare to live. For anyone with a more adventurous bent, there’s a set of stairs carved into the cliff that lead to a miniature low tide-only beach.
How we make the Gossip Report
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 15-16 Forever Wild Way, Edgartown
Price: $16,000,000
Buyer: 57 Butlers & Forever Wild RT
Seller: Beach Farm LLC and Wild West LLC
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate, and Brian Dougherty, Corcoran Property Advisors
Size: 1,044 square feet on 15.69 acres
Sold: 8/31/2026
2) 46 Beacon St. #4, Boston
Price: $9,000,000
Buyer: 46 Beacon Street RT
Seller: Sailor 46 LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.
Size: 2,833 square feet
Sold: 9/4/2026
3) 10 West Orchard St., Marblehead
Price: $8,900,000
Buyer: Joseph Conahan and Stefanie Conahan
Seller: Ian Hart and Sarah Hart
Agent: Linda Hayes, William Raveis Real Estate
Size: 6,070 square feet on 1.03 acres
Sold: 9/1/2026
4) 16 India St., Nantucket
Price: $8,000,000
Buyer: 16 India St LLC
Seller: Beach NT
Agent: Mary Malavase, Atlantic East Nantucket Real Estate
Size: 2,326 square feet on 0.32 acres
Sold: 8/31/2026
5) 504 Concord Ave., Belmont
Price: $8,000,000
Buyer: Nominee Trust Svcs LLC
Seller: Elizabeth Q. Knight and Stephen C. Knight
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 5,201 square feet on 2.18 acres
Sold: 9/1/2026