The Gossip Report: Sept. 18, 2026

The first and second items in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts should be familiar to regular readers. That’s why you should check out the third home. Tucked – and tucked is the word – on top of a granite cliff in Marblehead, the 15-year-old Shingle-style property fits quite a lot onto its narrow parcel, while pushing the house as close to the water’s edge as you’d probably dare to live. For anyone with a more adventurous bent, there’s a set of stairs carved into the cliff that lead to a miniature low tide-only beach.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

1) 15-16 Forever Wild Way, Edgartown

Price: $16,000,000

Buyer: 57 Butlers & Forever Wild RT

Seller: Beach Farm LLC and Wild West LLC

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate, and Brian Dougherty, Corcoran Property Advisors

Size: 1,044 square feet on 15.69 acres

Sold: 8/31/2026

Price: $9,000,000

Buyer: 46 Beacon Street RT

Seller: Sailor 46 LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co.

Size: 2,833 square feet

Sold: 9/4/2026

Price: $8,900,000

Buyer: Joseph Conahan and Stefanie Conahan

Seller: Ian Hart and Sarah Hart

Agent: Linda Hayes, William Raveis Real Estate

Size: 6,070 square feet on 1.03 acres

Sold: 9/1/2026

Price: $8,000,000

Buyer: 16 India St LLC

Seller: Beach NT

Agent: Mary Malavase, Atlantic East Nantucket Real Estate

Size: 2,326 square feet on 0.32 acres

Sold: 8/31/2026

Price: $8,000,000

Buyer: Nominee Trust Svcs LLC

Seller: Elizabeth Q. Knight and Stephen C. Knight

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 5,201 square feet on 2.18 acres

Sold: 9/1/2026