The Most Important B&T Guest Columns You Should Have Read in 2025

Contrarian Views on ADUs

It might seem like everyone in Massachusetts housing and political circles is in love with accessory dwelling units. The pint-sized homes were legalized on most residential lots statewide in February, and already nearly 1,000 have been proposed according to the Healey administration – which estimates some 8,000 to 10,000 might get built over the next 10 years under current laws.

Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and state Housing Secretary Ed Augustus even took a whole morning out of their busy schedules earlier this month to announce an ADU design competition and a moderate-sized pot of money to help lower- and middle-income homeowners build ADUs on their properties.

But two op-eds that appeared in Banker & Tradesman earlier this year argue the enthusiasm for ADUs is a little overblown.

Planning consultant Judi Barrett’s take: We won’t get enough, and they wont’ deliver deep affordability

Housing scholar Andrew Mikula’s take: State laws and regulations missed a lot of ways towns and fire codes are blocking ADU construction.

Overlooked Levers to Build More Housing

Housing seems nearly impossible to pencil these days if you don’t have access to subsidies, doubly so if you’re trying to build in Boston or other urban core neighborhoods. And even after the big housing reforms embedded in the 2024 Affordable Homes Act and 2021’s MBTA Communities law, it can still feel like wading through molasses to get new homes built in the suburbs.

Several op-ed writers floated intriguing ideas in Banker & Tradesman this year to tackle both those problems.

The T Is Fixed. Now What?

You might be tempted to look at the MBTA these days – no longer literally or figuratively on fire, and with a plan in progress to replace its unreliable and antique Red Line trains – and see it as a solved problem.

But to two longtime transit advocates, that’s far from the case. Instead, as they see it, the T still faces a big, but different challenge: Charting a new path so it serves the suburbs and the inner city more reliably.

Former TransitMatters head Jarred Johnson: The T’s next long-range plan could unlock new possibilities if the agency is pushed. And CRE leaders have taking part in that pushing.

A Better City president emeritus Rick Dimino: Modernizing the commuter rail system would transform traffic in the Boston area, and it can happen faster than you think.

A Critical Eye on Conventional Wisdom

