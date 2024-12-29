The Most Important New Year’s Resolution You Need to Make and Keep

Every year most people make at least one or more New Year’s resolutions. The most common one you’re most likely to break is to take better care of yourself. You intend to exercise regularly, drop those holiday pounds, or spend more time with your loved ones, but those goals get pushed aside as business and personal obligations get in the way. As we move into 2025, self-care needs to be more than just a resolution – it’s a necessity that should be your priority every day.

If you’re ready to start putting your self-care first in 2025, start with scheduling your self-care and recharge time prior to scheduling anything else

Realtors are no strangers to burnout. The real estate business demands long hours, constant availability to clients, and high stakes negotiations, often at the expense of your personal health.

The most common mistake realtors make is failing to schedule their personal time off and then treating those time slots the same way they would treat a listing appointment. In other words, you don’t cancel that appointment time with yourself unless there’s an emergency or some other urgent situation.

When a buyer or seller attempts to cut into your family or personal time, there’s no need to justify or explain what your appointment is. Remember, “No” is a complete sentence.

Recharge Physically

Recharging physically is one of the most effective ways to start your self-care journey. Good physical health results in increased stamina, improved mental clarity, plus greater resilience.

It’s important to prioritize sleep. Lack of it is linked to burnout, stress, and lower productivity. Set a non-negotiable bedtime and aim for at least one “sleep-in” morning each week to let your body recover fully.

For a lot of us, we don’t move our bodies enough every day. But while changing that might seem daunting, remember that movement doesn’t have to be intense to be effective. Try short, daily walks, yoga sessions, or even an at-home workout routine that aligns with your schedule. Many realtors find that moving their body daily helps reduce stress and keeps them sharp when working with clients.

Nutrition is important to pay attention to, as well. Real estate can be a grab-and-go job. Planning quick healthy snacks and meals in advance, can help you stay energized throughout the day without having to jack yourself up with caffeine or sugar.

Recharge Mentally

In a business that revolves around serving others, real estate agents often put their clients’ needs before their own, leaving little emotional energy for themselves. Mentally recharging involves finding ways to quiet your mind and shut out what’s stressful in your life.

First, stop multitasking. It’s important to realize that effective concentration only happens when the mind is focused on a single task. Your conscious brain (frontal lobes) can only concentrate on one thought at a time. The truth is that when you think you’re multitasking, you’re really task shifting. Task shifting not only requires more time, but also decreases the quality of the work that you manage to complete.

Helping others is also a proven way to nourish your spirit. Whether it’s volunteering in your community, mentoring a child in school, or simply being a helpful resource to your clients, acts of kindness and generosity result in a sense of purpose and fulfillment. When you give back to others, it always comes back to you, often in unexpected ways.

And if you take one idea away from my column, remember: One of the most important things you can do is schedule regular time with family and friends and make an effort to be fully present. Research shows that spending quality time with loved ones not only reduces stress but also increases life satisfaction.

Once you’ve mapped out your recharge plan, the next step is integrating it into your daily life. The best place to begin is by blocking your self-care time just as you would for any other appointment. Treat it as a commitment, not an option.

Many phones have apps that track your steps, sleep, heart rate, and stress levels. Tech tools like Fitbits and Apple watches can also monitor these for you and assess how well your self-care journey is going.

Don’t get discouraged if this all seems like a tall order. Small action steps done consistently can yield major results over time. Some examples include drinking water when you wake up, taking five-minute stretch breaks every hour, or setting an alarm that reminds you to take time to break for lunch, take a walk, or start winding down for the day.

Life changes quickly, especially in real estate. Reassess your self-care plan every few months to ensure it still aligns with your needs and lifestyle. Be flexible and willing to adjust as needed.

Bernice Ross is a nationally syndicated columnist, author, trainer and speaker on real estate topics. She can be reached at bernice@realestatecoach.com.