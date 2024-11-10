Time to Invest in Infrastructure that Supports Climate Goals

Massachusetts largely avoided any serious impacts from this year’s hurricane season, but there is still growing evidence of climate-related threats along our coastline. Even without major storms, places like Boston’s Long Wharf regularly experience flooding – a clear signal that rising sea levels and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns are a risk to this area.

While there will be some uncertainty with future federal infrastructure aid following the results of last week’s election, Massachusetts does have the ability to move forward with a clear strategy that protects our state from the most pressing climate threats and builds a stronger foundation for our economy, transportation and coastline.

Over multiple years, our state government produced a comprehensive study for tackling climate change. Under former Gov. Charlie Baker, the Clean Energy and Climate Plan committed to specific emission reduction targets for 2030 and a net-zero carbon goal by 2050. The hard work of reaching these ambitious goals was handed to Gov. Maura Healey as the key roadmap for our future. The state’s climate emission plan is not a one-size fits all approach but designed different solutions for appropriate sectors of the economy.

EV Goal Needs Help

In the transportation sector, Massachusetts is relying on electric vehicles to reduce carbon emission, but this approach will require additional support.

Electric vehicles have the potential to dramatically reduce emissions from cars and trucks, so it is natural to center the state’s plan on EVs. One key challenge is the pace of adoption. Currently, electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids, make up only 2.2 percent of all registered vehicles in Massachusetts. This is up from 0.5 percent four years ago, so there is progress. However, the state has set a target of reaching 16 percent of all vehicles in the commonwealth by 2030.

To make more progress towards this goal, the commonwealth will need to expand tax credits that promote the purchase of EVs, increase the availability of charging stations, and offer other creative incentives to make electric vehicles accessible and practical for more residents.

If the state does reach these ambitions EV targets, it will come at a financial cost.

Gas taxes are currently a major funding source for road and bridge maintenance. With the shift to electric vehicles, revenue from the gas tax will naturally decrease, creating an additional challenge need for the transportation system.

New funding models, such as roadway pricing and new toll locations could be a way to offset this gas tax revenue loss. This dynamic is a challenge for the governor’s Transportation Funding Task Force that will make recommendations this December.

Steps Forward on Commuter Rail

A comprehensive strategy for reducing vehicular emissions should also involve getting more commuters to use public transit. Mode shift is not only critical to the state’s long-term climate goals but is also essential to reducing highway traffic congestion and encouraging transit orientated development. Completing the electrification of the MBTA’s commuter rail network is one initiative project that can deliver these benefits.

The current commuter rail system runs on diesel-powered trains. The Healey-Driscoll administration recently announced the first step towards electric trains will involve transforming the Fairmont line in Boston. They just announced a plan to bring every-20-minutes, all-day service starting in 2028, with trains powered by batteries. This will improve service frequency, reduce carbon emissions and produce a more reliable option for commuters.

This timing of this work is also a signal for the future of the entire rail system. Massachusetts is in the process of reprocuring the MBTA’s commuter rail operator contract, which presents an opportunity to align the new contract with infrastructure plans that meet the state’s climate goals.

A long-term plan for commuter rail operations could involve requirements to expand battery-electric vehicles across all commuter lines and turn the commuter rail into more of a regional rail system that is a viable alternative to driving for commuters.

Strengthening Coastal Defenses

The importance of climate-resilient infrastructure extends beyond transit and electric vehicles.

The front lines will be new ways to safeguard our coastlines. In Greater Boston, rising sea levels pose direct threats to the city’s waterfront, which is a vital hub for both the local and statewide economy.

Recognizing this, Boston started a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate coastal defenses in Boston Harbor. This collaboration will unlock federal infrastructure funding in a few years to protect against rising seas and storm surge. This money is essential, and the city deserves credit for initiating this lengthy, but necessary process.

The stakes are high for our region and economy if climate issues are neglected or ignored. Massachusetts elected officials and business leaders should work together to support these initiates that will result in cleaner, more resilient infrastructure.

In the next few months, we all should unite on plans to effectively support the adoption of EVs, electrify the commuter rail system and build up our coastal defenses. These are key for our climate goals, but also for the economy of our future.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the MassDOT board of directors.