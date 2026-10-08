Video Game Developer Leases 55K At Arsenal on the Charles

A Waltham-based video game developer leased 55,000 square feet at the Arsenal on the Charles in Watertown, as tech tenants fill vacancies at the Alexandria Real Estate Equities-owned life science campus.

CD Projekt Red is planning to relocate to 311 Arsenal St. following the approval of state tax credits toward its expansion.

In June, the company received approval from the state Economic Assistance Coordinating Council for a $740,000 tax credit tied to creation of 74 new jobs.

The company’s local offices are currently located at 51 Sawyer Road in Waltham, according to a Boston Business Journal report.

Founded in Poland, CD Projekt Red expanded to Massachusetts through its 2021 acquisition of game developer The Molasses Flood.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, the nation’s largest lab developer, has shifted its leasing strategy in the Greater Boston suburbs, company executives said this year. The 1.1 million square-foot Watertown campus, which contains 13 buildings, was under 55 percent occupied at the end of the second quarter.

The company recently leased space to Google at another section of the Watertown campus. The tech giant leased 35,000 square feet at 200 Talcott Ave.

In Andover, Onto Innovation leased 160,000 square feet at Alexandria’s 3000 Minuteman Road property in August.