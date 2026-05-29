WATCH: Inside Mass. Robotic Builder’s Factory

Modular homebuilder Reframe Systems opened up its pilot factory in Andover for a public tour as part of Boston Tech Week on Wednesday.

Reframe, founded by veterans of Amazon and Kiva Systems, uses a robotic arm to speed up construction of panelized walls, while skilled tradespeople handle more complex tasks like assembling those panels into modules, finishing work and connecting the modules together on-site.

The result, the company says: 25 percent to 50 percent faster construction than traditional methods, and – at least in the Boston area – construction costs per square foot that are competitive with traditional labor.

Reframe plans to move to a new factory this summer that will let it quintuple its output to 5,000 square feet of modules per week initially, and up to 8,000 square feet per week in the future.

That will let it jump from building ADUs, single-family homes and triple-deckers right now, to small multifamily walk-ups.