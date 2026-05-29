Florence Bank Names New CFO

Florence Bank has named Eric Padelford its new CFO.

“Eric has successfully managed multiple bank divisions and has a proven track record of achievement in each of those key areas,” Florence Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Garrity said in a statement “I look forward to Eric joining our senior leadership team and am excited to see his vision for our Finance and Facilities divisions.”

Prior to joining Florence Bank, Padelford was the COO at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. Pittsfield recently announced a planned merger with Adams Community Bank. The combined institution will have $1.5 billion in assets, nearly 200 employees, and 15 full-service branches.

Padelford will succeed Sarah Darling, who will be retiring in June after a 40-year career.

“In her 40 years of service, Sarah has always represented Florence Bank with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity,” Garrity said in a statement. “We’ll miss her financial acumen and keen insight but wish her all the best as she embarks on her next journey.”