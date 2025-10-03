WATCH: Subscriber Spotlight – Jeff Myers

By James Sanna | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Oct 3, 2025

We’re putting our supporters in the spotlight to say thank you! 

Every Friday, we’ll be highlighting an individual Banker & Tradesman subscriber in a short video interview.

This week, we’re introducing you to Jeff Myers. He’s Colliers Boston’s research director, meaning it’s his job to track all the indicators, and the ups and downs of the local commercial real estate market.

But he’s also a city-lover with experience in a bunch of different parts of the CRE world, and an avid chess player.

