Watch: Wu Welcomes First Residents of Downtown Office Conversion

The first residents of the first downtown Boston office building converted to apartments with city tax incentives have moved in, and the city’s mayor was there to greet them.

Mayor Michelle Wu gave Ernestine Tiongson and George Giunta a plant as a housewarming present for their new home on an upper floor of 281 Franklin St. Tuesday morning as a throng of TV cameras and journalists looked on.

Developer Boston Pinnacle Properties converted the 6-story, brick-and-beam office building on the east side of Boston’s Financial District into 15 apartments – three of them affordable – leaving the two ground-floor commercial tenants in place. Construction funding was provided by Rockland Trust.

Boston Pinnacle is also responsible for a 77-unit residential conversion of a Fort Point landmark where construction is underway right now.

The city says it’s now received 17 applications to convert 22 buildings to from offices to residences. That’s taking roughly 655,000 square feet of office space off the market and creating 824 new homes, including 150 affordable units.