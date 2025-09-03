Housing Developers Sought for Courthouse Project

A 100-year-old courthouse in downtown Lowell is being offered to developers in the latest disposition under a program to turn dormant state properties into multifamily housing.

Proposals are due Nov. 25 for the former district courthouse at 41 Hurd St. The 1.3-acre property includes a 115,185 square-foot courthouse that closed in 2020 and parking lot.

In 2023, the city of Lowell agreed to take over the responsibility for sale or lease of the building, which includes two sections built in 1925 and 1945 and an addition completed in 1967.

Designed by architect Charles Greco, the redevelopment is subject to restrictions under an April 2025 agreement with the Massachusetts Historical Commission, according to a request for proposals issued by the city of Lowell this week.

The property is located in Lowell’s multifamily overlay mid-rise zoning district and has no on-site parking requirements, according to the RFP.

“Given the pressing housing needs . . . the city expects the maximization of residential development, and the highest possible density at the property allowed within the MFOM overlay,” the RFP states.

Proposals that maximize minority- and women-owned business enterprises will be given a high priority.

A site inspection is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 9.

In June Gov. Maura Healey announced the results of a statewide property inventory and plans to offer up 450 acres to housing developers. The administration estimates the properties could be redeveloped for approximately 3,500 new homes.

The properties are being sold through a combination of requests for proposals and absolute auctions.

Auctions are scheduled next week for five properties totaling over 24 acres.

The former Fitchburg Superior Court building also is being offered for redevelopment. Proposals are due Sept. 18.