Watertown Hits Pause on BERDO Ordinance

Watertown leaders hit pause on new building emissions regulations after objections from the business community and condominium associations about the potential costs and complications.

The Watertown City Council asked municipal staff to convene a summit including business leaders and residents to study the environmental and economic effects of the Building Emission Reduction Disclosure Ordinance.

Residents spoke in favor and against the ordinance during a public comment period at the council’s meeting this week, with supporters saying the requirements would save money over the life cycle of projects.

Supporters also said the new regulations would help limit housing costs for low-income residents, by limiting long-term energy costs.

At a previous hearing, business groups, landlords and developers objected to the timing and details of the new ordinance. They asked that residential properties, including apartments and condominiums, be exempted from the guidelines. Boylston Properties executives predicted big-ticket costs to replace gas-fired boilers at lab buildings located at Arsenal Yards.

Watertown City Council President Mark Sideris asked for a discussion of the ordinance to be delayed, pending study of similar ordinances’ effects in other cities.

Boston, Cambridge and Newton have enacted similar ordinances in recent years, seeking to limit greenhouse gas emissions from the building sector.

The draft ordinance, prepared by Watertown’s Environment & Energy Efficiency Committee, would require property owners to report total energy consumption as a benchmark beginning in June 2026. The baseline data would be based upon 2025 and 2026 calendar year data.

Commercial buildings that are 100,000 square feet or larger would be required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 80 percent of the baseline by 2027 and 40 percent by 2030.

Commercial buildings that are at least 20,000 square feet would be required to reduce emissions to 60 percent of the baseline by 2030. Condominium buildings would be required to reduce emissions to 60 percent of the baseline beginning in 2031.

Owners could comply by converting fossil fuel-burning systems to electric or solar, or purchasing alternative compliance credits from utility companies. They also could request deferrals or hardship waivers from a compliance board formed to enforce the ordinance.