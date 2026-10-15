Waymo Leases Malden Property for Mass. Expansion

Waymo signed a full-building lease for an industrial property near Malden Center as it pursues approval of its self-driving taxis in Massachusetts.

The single-story building at 180 Charles St. totals 65,000 square feet, all of which will be occupied by the Alphabet-owned tech firm, according to Hunneman’s third-quarter industrial report.

Waymo has been testing its autonomous vehicles on the notoriously tricky roads of Greater Boston since last winter. It already operates in such markets as Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco, but needs approval of legislation in Massachusetts to begin operations.

A coalition of labor unions has been opposing the company’s plans, and state Rep. Jessica Giannino, D-Revere, filed legislation in 2025 that would require a human back-up driver in autonomous vehicles.

According to a poll commissioned by the labor group in March, more than two-thirds of Massachusetts residents support legislation requiring a human safety operator in autonomous vehicles.

The 180 Charles St. property spans 3.8 acres and includes an industrial building completed in 1977. It was acquired for $24.45 million in 2022 by an entity that lists developer Carlos Fabres-Mazzei of Quaker Lane Capital as manager.

The property includes 25-foot clear heights and has been marketed as suitable for last-mile delivery operations.

Messages were left with a Waymo spokesman and Quaker Lane Capital seeking details on the company’s use of the property.

Industrial Vacancies Up in Q3

According to Hunneman’s market overview, industrial vacancies rose to 10.4 percent across the nearly 345 million square-foot Greater Boston market in the third quarter.

The market is shifting as developers adjust to demand from expanding industries in the clean energy, climate tech and robotics industries, Hunneman researchers Mark Fallon and Alex Oliver wrote in the quarterly report.

Buildings that meet their requirements such as enhanced power capacity command high rents and offer generous tenant improvement packages,

Despite rising vacancy, some developers moved forward with major projects including Marcus Partners’ 235,000 square-foot project at 555 King St. in Franklin and a 150,000 square-foot development in Billerica by the new Berkeley Garbe partnership.

In Chelsea, GFI Partners is nearing completion of a 114,000 square-foot high-bay warehouse at 295 Eastern Ave.

Asking rents plateaued at $16.33 per square foot, following an uptick in the first half of the year, Hunneman reported.