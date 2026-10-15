Former Bruins Goaltender Tuukka Rask Becomes Workers CU Spokesperson

Workers Credit Union and former Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask have begun a commercial relationship that will see the former hockey player become a spokesperson for the credit union.

Rask spent his entire 15-year NHL career in Boston before retiring from the sport in 2022. Both Rask and the Leominster-based credit union have ties to Finland, with the goaltender hailing from the nation while the credit union was founded by Finnish immigrants in 1914.

“Tuukka’s cultural connection with Workers Credit Union makes him a natural fit for our credit union, ” Workers Credit Union President and CEO Jay Champion said in a statement. ”Tuukka and Workers also share the same strong work ethic. It made him the winningest goalie in Bruins history, and it has helped Workers support our members and communities for more than 110 years. We call that commitment ‘clocking in’. Tuukka clocking in for our team will help us expand our reach to members old and new to support their efforts to build better lives.”

“Like the Finns who founded Workers Credit Union, I have chosen Massachusetts as a permanent home for me and my family,” Rask said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Workers Credit Union, getting to know their members, and supporting their communities and causes.”

The credit union’s deal with Rask makes the second sports-themed marketing effort Workers Credit Union has announced this month, after becoming a sponsor of UMass Lowell athletics. The credit union’s logo will feature on the jerseys of the basketball and hockey teams.

Local sports stars aren’t common sights in local bank and credit union marketing campaigns, but tie-ups like this aren’t unheard of.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union has had a relationship with New England Patriots players in the past, including Keion White in 2025.

The former Berkshire Bank signed Boston Celtics guard Derrick White as a brand ambassador in 2024.

And during his tenure with the Boston Red Sox, Dustin Pedroia featured prominently in Salem Five marketing campaigns.