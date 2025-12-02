Webster First Names First-Ever Chief Human Resources Officer

Webster First Credit Union has named its first-ever chief human resources officer.

Erin Jansky was recently promoted to the position after joining the credit union in October 2024 as human resources director, according to her LinkedIn.

Since joining the credit union, she oversaw the implementation of a new human resources administrative system designed to streamline and improve reporting efficiencies across the organization, the Auburn-based bank said in its announcement.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chief Human Resources Officer and for the confidence our leadership has placed in me,” she said in a statement. “As we look ahead, my focus is on elevating the people experience – strengthening our culture, deepening employee engagement, and ensuring Webster First continues to attract and retain exceptional talent. I’m excited to help shape a workplace that champions growth, efficiency, and innovation across the organization.”

Before joining Webster First, Jansky was the chief employee experience officer at the Worcester Housing Authority for eight years. Additionally, she worked for nine years as a senior compliance specialist and paralegal.