Formal Development Proposals Sought for Woburn Transit Hub

State agencies are testing the potential for a major development next to a transportation hub in Woburn after receiving multiple responses to a preliminary round seeking to gauge interest.

Massport, Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the MBTA are seeking proposals for the Anderson Regional Transportation Center property by March 24. A site walk is scheduled for Dec. 17.

The first phase would span a 6-acre section at the northern end of the site, according to the request for proposals, enabling the transit center to remain in operation during construction. Developers could build parking garages to free up space for the project and replace surface parking, according to a request for proposals issued this week.

Parking for Massport’s Logan Express shuttles occupies 877 of the 2,359 existing parking spaces. The agencies estimate that up to 3,700 total parking spaces may be needed to accommodate future passenger growth.

Because of environmental contamination related to past industrial uses of the property, housing is currently prohibited on the property. Developers would be responsible for obtaining EPA and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection approval for prohibited uses, according to the RFP. The property is part of the Industri-Plex Superfund site, a 260-acre area that contains contamination from chemical manufacturers and tanneries.

The agencies said they will consider mixed-use projects, including retail and service amenities that enhance the MBTA commuter rail, Amtrak, bus and Logan Express airport shuttle services located on the site.

The selection of a developer is subject to approval from all three agencies’ boards of directors.

Developers with significant experience in suburban commercial development and working with public agencies are preferred, according to the RFP. Other selection criteria include the financial offer, experience working on or near Superfund sites and enhancement of the transit facility. The RFP sets goals for minority- and women-owned business enterprises in design and construction.

The property is being offered under a ground lease, with a proposed rent structure including construction rent, fixed rent, percentage rent and transaction rent.