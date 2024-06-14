Webster Five CEO to Retire, Successor Named

Webster Five announced its CEO will be stepping down a year from now after 20 years at the bank, but his shoes will be filled by a Worcester native and a 14-year Webster Five veteran.

President and CEO Don Doyle will retire on July 1, 2025, the Auburn-based bank announced, after nine years in the role, 11 years in other positions and another 20 years at various other Worcester-area financial institutions.

Brian Westerlind, currently the chief financial and operations officer at the $1.25 billion-asset bank, has been named Doyle’s successor.

“It has been a great honor to spend the second half of my career at Webster Five,” Doyle said in a statement. “This is not a job that can be done alone, and I am lucky to have worked alongside some of the most dedicated, innovative and passionate professionals in the industry. Together we have achieved remarkable results, and I am excited to see Brian continue Webster Five’s growth and success journey.”

Westerlind joined the bank in 2010 as CFO and recently stepped into his COO, as well, with responsibilities for “a multitude” of departments, the bank said. In its announcement, Webster Five credited Westerlind with playing “a significant role in steering the Bank’s overall vision, significantly contributing to the organization’s overall success and growth.”

Doyle started his career at Worcester’s Mechanics Bank in 1985, and during his time at Webster Five he worked to evolve the bank’s technology systems and customer service practices, and initiated the construction of its new headquarters building in Auburn.

“We have made great strides under Don’s leadership, and I am thankful for his partnership and collaboration during his time as President and CEO,” Westerlind said in a statement. “During this transition period we will work together to ensure a smooth changeover. I look forward to sharing my vision for Webster Five’s future and continuing to work with the Board and our employees to achieve even greater success in the years to come.”