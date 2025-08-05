Wentworth Institute Shrinks Campus Building Plans

Wentworth Institute of Technology is partnering with student housing specialist Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions on redesigned new student housing projects on its Boston campus.

The school submitted changes to three future building projects less than a year after receiving approval for a campus makeover from the Boston Planning & Development Agency. Rising construction costs prompted the school to take a second look, according to a proposed institutional master plan amendment. They reduce the projects’ total square-footage from 916,000 to 812,200 square feet.

“The [Pike Residence Hall] aims to enhance Wentworth’s market status, house its entire first year class, and be economically viable,” the filing states.

The Pike Residence Hall, replacing surface parking, was approved for a 190-foot-tall, 126,000 square-foot tower containing 400 beds. The school now proposes a 212-foot-tall, 222,000 square-foot dorm containing 964 beds.

The Huntington Residence Hall, replacing the Edwards/Rogers Hall student housing, is approved for a 250-foot-tall, 275,000 square-foot tower containing 850 beds. The proposed changes call for a 230-foot tall, 135,000 square-foot academic building fronting on Huntington Avenue.

And the West Quad academic building, previously approved at 140,000 square feet, would be replaced with an 80,000 square-foot, 135-foot tall dorm including 300 student beds.

Currently, 55 percent of the student population lives on campus. The projects would increase on-campus housing capacity from 1,754 to 3,089 students.

Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Balfour Beatty will ground lease the new Pike Residence Hall from Wentworth, with construction anticipated to be complete in fall 2028.

Several local colleges are partnering with private developers on student housing projects, seeking to reduce capital costs.

Developer Greystar and Merrimack College recently held a topping-off ceremony for two new residence halls with capacity of 540 beds under construction on the school’s North Andover campus, which are scheduled to open in 2026.

Tufts University is partnering with Capstone Development Partners on a 66-bed dorm under construction at 401 Boston Ave. in Medford.