West Shore Home Targets Northern Expansion with New Office

A fast-growing home modeling company is adding a new office in Andover as it pursues growth in the suburbs and northern New England.

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based West Shore Home opened its first Massachusetts office last winter in Franklin, targeting the fertile renovation market for the region’s aging housing stock.

The company this week announced its newest location has opened at 4 Executive Place in Andover, with long-term plans to expand to up to 150 employees. The Andover location will serve as a springboard for expansion into northern Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

In a statement, CEO B.J. Werzyn said unexpectedly strong demand in Massachusetts prompted it to open the second Bay State location.

Founded in 2006, West Shore Home operates in 21 states and has more than 3,000 employees, offering 3D visualizations of home remodel projects performed by its own employees.