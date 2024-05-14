WeWork Seeks to Retain Only Cambridge Location

Coworking provider WeWork plans to retain its only Cambridge location, an 33,133-square-foot lease at 625 Massachusetts Ave., after renegotiating its terms with ownership.

WeWork agreed to pay $163,561 in rent immediately and $24,600 at a later date as part of an amendment to its lease, according to a filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey.

WeWork represents nearly 41 percent of the 80,920-square-foot office building’s occupancy, according to data by brokerage Hunneman.

Property records list the landlord as 625 Mass Ave. Owner LLC, which paid $75 million to acquire the property in 2017.

WeWork has now committed to keeping 77 locations nationwide as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. Earlier this month, the once-dominant coworking provider filed motions to retain two locations at 33 Arch St. and 501 Boylston St. in Boston totaling nearly 275,000 square feet.

WeWork has sought court permission to reject leases at One Lincoln, 711 Atlantic Ave., 100 Summer St. and 40 Water St., all in Boston, while notifying the court of its plans to retain the One Beacon St. lease.

WeWork is seeking to exit bankruptcy protection by the end of the month, after obtaining $450 million in financing in April. The company expects to save $11 billion through lease renegotiations and rejections, according to a company statement.