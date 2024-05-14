Arsenal Yards Set to Add Steakhouse, Santos’ Second Restaurant

Five new tenants ranging from a Jason Santos-led restaurant to steakhouse Medium Rare are set to open at Watertown’s Arsenal Yards in coming months.

Santos’ Butterbird breakfast and lunch concept represents the chef and restaurateur’s second Arsenal Yards location, following the 2021 opening of his Buttermilk & Bourbon restaurant.

Washington, D.C.-based Medium Rare, which also is expanding with new locations in Manhattan, Dallas and Houston, is scheduled to open in July at 107 Bond Square at Arsenal Yards, developer Wilder announced.

Three other new tenants, pet groomers Splash and Dash, hair salon Marvelous Cuts and Squeeze massage, have scheduled openings starting this summer.

The new arrivals follow the recent opening of a J. Crew Outlet and Jersey Mike’s Subs at the mixed-use development that replaced the Arsenal Mall.

Developers are activating the outdoor spaces with a series of community events including the Stick a Fork In It food festival on June 5 and a monthly live music concert on the River Green plaza that runs on Thursdays from May through October.