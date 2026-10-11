Why We Still Need MBTA Shutdowns – and More Repair Dollars

This month, MBTA is free once again. Now, the transit system is still charging fares, but the organization is no longer under special oversight and control from the Federal Transit Administration.

But that doesn’t mean Massachusetts’ business community and advocates can let up on calls for continued progress at the agency.

Four years ago, the FTA set specific requirements related to staffing, repairs, and enhanced safety procedures for all rail vehicles. Late last month, the MBTA satisfied these demands and regained full control of its system. While this transition is likely going unnoticed by riders, it is a moment to analyze why the system is now stronger today and remember what happens if you neglect parts of the transit system.

Comprehensive Approach Is Working

The FTA was justified in essentially taking control of the MBTA in 2022.

After years of multiple train derailments, vehicle collisions, unsafe conditions at MBTA facilities and an accident resulting in the death of a Red Line passenger that April, the system needed dramatic change. And a fire on an Orange Line train over the Mystic River that summer became a vivid example of a failing transit system for an outraged public.

The MBTA is much stronger, more reliable, and proficient now.

The federal safety oversight process worked, but the overall systemwide improvements happened because of strong management from General Manager Phil Eng and his team, increased state funding and patience from riders.

Gov. Maura Healey deserves tremendous credit for her leadership and support for the MBTA that goes beyond choosing the experienced Eng. The governor consistently pushed to give the MBTA the resources it needs, which made the turnaround possible.

Gov. Healey was fortunate to enter office just as the Millionaires Tax/Fair Share amendment funding took effect. Without these funds, it is hard to imagine how the state would have properly improved the MBTA. Still, the governor and legislative leaders made the right choices on how to spend this money.

Almost $2 billion of the Fair Share funds have gone to the MBTA in the last four years. This allowed the MBTA to address over 60 of the FTA requirements, develop the workforce, and establish a new culture for safety.

Eng and his team showed they can use this money effectively. By ending their oversight, the FTA validates this point.

Under Eng, the T increased maintenance spending and eliminated every slow zone in the subway system. The Orange Line now measures 98 percent for reliability, meaning riders will reach their destination within 5 minutes of their expected time. The new vehicles, track repairs and a capable capital delivery team made this service dependable and successful.

Perspective and Patience Still Needed

The recent improvements are now generating some new challenges.

There is a growing public debate about the T’s practice of regularly shutting down sections of the subway system for maintenance. Riders certainly have every right to be frustrated when a subway commute is disrupted or prolonged. It can be a major inconvenience and shuttle buses also add to congestion on roadways.

However, it is fair to wonder: Can the MBTA continue upgrading the system without targeted shutdowns? Also, is some of the criticism about shutdowns happening because riders feel service is now typically pretty good?

Four years ago, the MBTA reported it would cost $24 billion to bring every part of the physical system – vehicles, track, power systems, etc. – into a “state of good repair.” Addressing these needs at once is impossible, but the work still needs to happen eventually if we want a safe, reliable and modern transit system. Targeted shutdowns seem to be the best method for completing repair projects quickly.

The Orange Line today is now a proud example of how short shutdowns can lead to consistent benefits for riders once the repairs are done. Now let’s push to see similar results for the other subway lines.

There is reason to think this is possible. It requires the MBTA and state government staying vigilant with safety procedures and maintenance work. We need sustained funding from the state to keep the system properly staffed and infrastructure needs addressed. And unfortunately, we still need to deal with temporary service shutdowns.

This needs to be the main lesson from the last four years. We should celebrate that the FTA believes the MBTA is on the right track and capable of delivering safe service, but we cannot forget the past failures. We can see the progress, but the MBTA must keep going to finally build a modern transit system that continues to benefit workers, residents and tourists in this region.

Tom Ryan is senior advisor on policy, government and community affairs at A Better City, a business-backed organization focused on transportation, land use and environmental policies.