Worcester Predicted to be a Top Housing Market in 2026

Central Massachusetts is predicted to be home to one of the nation’s hottest housing markets in 2026.

Worcester County is predicted to see the third-highest rate of growth in existing home sales in the nation next year, according to a new analysis by economists at Realtor.com.

The listing portal’s economists predict that Worcester will see 12.6 percent home sale growth and 2.4 percent price appreciation in 2026.

The market has been among the state’s most competitive in recent years, and while the the fall home-sales market opened in effectively balanced condition, the large pulse of inventory that filled the market this spring and summer has been whittled down.

The total number of active single-family and condominium listings peaked in July with a 24 percent year-on-year increase, according to Redfin data, but it ended October only 11 percent up on the same basis.

“We expect a more balanced housing market in 2026, leaning slightly in buyers’ favor compared with 2025, as modest improvements in affordability, driven by mortgage rate relief and slower home price growth, give incomes a bit more room to catch up,” Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said in a statement. “Our 2026 top housing markets offer better value than nearby high-cost hubs, yet steady demand and persistent inventory shortages keep prices moving upward. For buyers, that can mean more competition and faster price gains. For sellers and homeowners, it signals strong demand or home price appreciation and equity gains.”

Greater Boston is further down the list in 19th. Realtor.com predicts that there will be 4.7 percent more home sales and 2.6 percent price appreciation.

Other New England metros are well represented in the top 20, with Connecticut’s three biggest metros along with Providence, Rhode Island, and Portland, Maine.

Realtor.com credits the relatively low price appreciation in the top metros to the age of homeowners and the age of the housing stock. Additionally, eight of the top 10 metros have homes over 60 years old.