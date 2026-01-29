Workers Credit Union Has Eyes on Growth

Workers Credit Union opened its newest full-service branch in Leominster. It sees the credit union return to the city after previously having a branch presence from 1994 to 2024.

“Community banking is the bedrock of local communities,” Workers Credit Union President and CEO Jay Champion said in a statement. “Workers Credit Union exists to provide solutions for people here in Leominster to make their dreams come true. Your dreams are our purpose.”

Workers Credit Union made more than 5,000 loans in Central Massachusetts in 2025. The credit union is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts.

“This is an investment in our community and in our region,” North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Roy M. Nascimento said in a statement. “We are excited about Workers new location in Leominster and to see what the future holds.”

The credit union also recently named Mike Dubuque as the new chief of growth initiatives for the institution. In his role, he will lead Workers’ work around new locations, footprint expansion, partnerships, and other growth initiatives.

Dubuque is joining the credit union from Green Bridge Community Partners, a condsultancy he founded. With GBCP, Dubuque advised credit unions on innovative investment opportunities and strategic growth solutions.

“Workers Credit Union is charting a path to an exciting future and Mike will help us drive our transformative growth,” Champion said in a statement.“His experience in community engagement and partnership development will serve Workers well as he steps into this role.”

Workers Credit Union now has 14 branches throughout Massachusetts. The credit union serves 122,00 members and has $2.4 billion in assets.