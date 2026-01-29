Biotech Relocating to One Kenmore After VC Award

A Fenway-based biotech that recently raised $41.5 million will relocate its headquarters to Related Beal’s One Kenmore property in Boston.

AI Proteins leased 40,000 square feet at the Commonwealth Avenue building, which Related Beal converted into office and lab space.

The firm has raised nearly $60 million in venture capital funding, including a $41.5 million Series A round led by Mission BioCapital and Santé Ventures announced in November.

The company is headquartered at IQHQ’s 20 Overland St. in the Fenway.

The Kenmore Square location will serve as the company’s new headquarters.

“At Related Beal, we are committed to creating spaces that inspire innovation and foster growth for companies across Boston’s life science and technology sectors,” Related Beal Development Vice President Alex Provost said in a statement.

The Fenway/Kenmore lab market currently totals 1.9 million square feet and had a 24.9 percent vacancy rate at year’s end, according to CRBE.