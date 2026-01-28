Springfield Sees Most Single-Family Sales in 2025

Springfield saw the most single-family transactions among all of the cities and towns in the state in 2025, according to the latest data from The Warren Group, the publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

Springfield was the only city or town in the state to eclipse 1,000 sales. In total, there were 1,040 single-family home sales, representing a 0.97 percent year-over-year increase. The median price of a single-family home in Springfield was $290,000, a 2.8 percent increase year-over-year.

Worcester saw the greatest level of activity without eclipsing 1,000 single-family home sales. The municipality saw 884 single-family home sales, a 2 percent drop year-over-year.

In terms of sales activity in 2025, Plymouth and Middlesex counties led the way with two representatives each. Newton had the highest median sales price, with the average single-family home costing $1.82 million but single-family home sales increased by 9 percent year-over-year.

The median sales price of the top 10 markets with the most activity is $683,370. Just four of the top 10 municipalities were below the statewide median sale price of $635,000.

Pittsfield saw the greatest increase in sales year-over-year, with a 16 percent increase in single-family home sales. Plymouth saw the largest drop in single-family home sales, while it saw some of the most activity in the state. The municipality had a 13 percent drop in home sales. A slim majority of homes saw more activity than in 2024, with four of the top municipalities seeing a drop in single-family home sales.